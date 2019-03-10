Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crashes On Takeoff

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines Facebook page

Ethiopian Airlines held an urgently-arranged news conference on the flight ET 302 accident on Sunday.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight en route to Nairobi has crashed on takeoff. The airline has confirmed there were no survivors. The pilot had reported difficulties and asked for permission to turn back.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on Sunday, shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa. The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on board the Nairobi-bound flight. It confirmed there were no survivors.

Flight ET 302 came down near the town of Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, just minutes after taking off at 8:38 a.m. local time, according to an airline statement.

Among the dead are 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians. Passengers from Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, India, Egypt and China were also on board.

A statement by the Ethiopia's prime minister's office expressed its "deepest condolences" to families of the victims.