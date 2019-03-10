Ethiopia: 149 Die in Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines says it believes 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board a plane that crashed six minutes after taking off from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi, News24 reports.

Quoting Ethiopian Airlines, Fana Broadcasting Corporate said the plane, which departed the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa at 08:38, crashed minutes after takeoff, "killing all the 149 passengers and eight crew aboard".