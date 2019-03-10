10 March 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Ethiopia: 149 Die in Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines says it believes 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board a plane that crashed six minutes after taking off from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi, News24 reports.

In the latest update, Ethiopian state media reported that all 149 passengers and eight crew on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight died when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Quoting Ethiopian Airlines, Fana Broadcasting Corporate said the plane, which departed the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa at 08:38, crashed minutes after takeoff, "killing all the 149 passengers and eight crew aboard".

