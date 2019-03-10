Ethiopia: Eritrea Extends Condolences Over Ethiopian Plane Crash

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines Facebook page

Ethiopian Airlines held an urgently-arranged news conference on the flight ET 302 accident on Sunday.

Addis Ababa — The government of Eritrea expressed condolences over the death of 157 people who believed to be on board of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed this morning.

In a message sent to his Ethiopian counterpart, Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh expressed "deepest condolences and sympathy" to the government and people of Ethiopia as well as families of the deceased.

All the 157 people believed to be on board of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that was en route to Kenya were confirmed dead.

According to CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines, the plane Boeing 737-A-Max came this morning from Johannesburg.

Ethiopian Airlines has received the plane at of last year and is the fourth of its type to be received by the Ethiopian national flag carries.