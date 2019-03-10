Ethiopia: No Survivors On the Flight ET 302

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines Facebook page

Ethiopian Airlines held an urgently-arranged news conference on the flight ET 302 accident on Sunday.

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 bound for Nairobi crashed on Sunday left without survivors, all 149 passengers and 8 cabin crew on board confirmed dead.

According to the Ethiopian Airlines, the wreckage was found close to the town of Bishoftu or Debre Zeit and unfortunately there were no survivors.

People from 33 countries were on board, of which 32 were Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians.

"We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in an accident today," Ethiopian said in a statement.

Some 149 passengers and eight crew members were on board of the plane that crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, on a flight to Nairobi, Kenya.

Office of Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed its condolences for those who lost their lives in the crash and to their families.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta also offered prayers for the family members and loved-ones of those on the plane.

"We are saddened by the news of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger aircraft that is reported to have crashed 6 minutes after takeoff en route to Kenya. My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board," Kenyatta said in Twitter.

The Max mock-up is the newest version of Boeing's workhorse 737 models, the world's most popular commercial aircraft.