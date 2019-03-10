Nigeria: Heavy Security Around Port Harcourt INEC Office As State Awaits Results

There is heavy security mobilisation around the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, headquarters on Aba-Port Harcourt, road, Rivers State.

This is as the state awaits the official announcements of the governorship polls in the state.

The fierce-looking policemen and soldiers have barred accredited journalists for the governorship and state assembly elections access into the state collation centre.

Most journalists who arrived at the collation centre at 9 am when the centre was to open as still stranded outside.

However, there is an uneasy calm in the state, following the delay in the commencement of the announcement of the official governorship results.