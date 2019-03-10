Kenya/Ethiopia: Kenyan Football Administrator Dies in Ethiopian Plane Crash

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines Facebook page

Ethiopian Airlines held an urgently-arranged news conference on the flight ET 302 accident on Sunday.

Former Kenya Football Federation (KFF) Secretary General Hussein Swaleh is dead after it was confirmed that he was on the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday morning on its way from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

A source at Football Kenya Federation confirmed that Swaleh was returning from Caf Champions League match pitting Egyptian side Ismailia and DRC's TP Mazembe played on Friday in Cairo.

Swaleh was the match commissioner during the contest.

According to a statement from the airline, all 157 people on board have died.

The airline added that there were 33 different nationalities on board.

The crash happened at 08.44 local time, six minutes after the flight took-off from the Ethiopian capital.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

"It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight," it said.

It added that search and rescue operations had been launched and that its officials were also checking for information on survivors and casualties.

"Staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services," the statement said.

The airline also said it would set up an information centre and provide a phone number for family and friends.

Ethiopian Airlines identified the flight number as ET 302/10 and said the crash took place around Bishoftu, formerly known as Debre-Zeit.

The plane's other identification details were given as B-737-800MAX, registration ET-AVJ.

The aircraft left Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital at 8.38am local time and lost contact six minutes later.

The Boeing 737-800MAX is the same type of plane as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

The last major accident involving an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane was a Boeing 737-800 that exploded after taking off from Lebanon in 2010, killing 83 passengers and seven crew.