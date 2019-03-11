Nigeria: Buhari to Nigerians - More Measures to Boost Agriculture Coming

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday in Daura promised to introduce new programmes and projects that will make agriculture more attractive to Nigerians and increase jobs in the sector.

Speaking to representatives of community and development associations from Daura Emirate in Katsina State who came to his home to congratulate him on his re-election, President Buhari said:

"Nigerians are already benefiting from the good agricultural policies of this administration, lifestyles are changing and standards of living among the poor are rising.

"Investments in Agriculture will be sustained. In the last three and a half years, the contributions of agriculture to GDP have been impressive, in addition to earnings from food exports.

"We have broken the fertilizer jinx and the product is today available in all local governments at low prices. More measures are in the offing to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians across the country."

Speaking at the event, retired AIG Sani Daura said the President's honesty and integrity in public governance would remain a thing of pride to the community, adding that those attributes, among others, guaranteed his re-election for a second term.

A youth representative, Alhaji Mohammed Sale, while commending the Federal Government for establishing an irrigation scheme, skills acquisition centre and completing a sub-station to boost electricity in the community, appealed for a new Federal Medical Centre and University in Daura.

"The youths are ready to participate actively in the Next Level of your government," Sale told the President.

Later at a separate event in Daura, a victory party to celebrate President Buhari's re-election was organised by Porridge Dealers (Fura da Nunu) Association in the ancient town.

The President, who was represented at the fete by his senior aides and family members, joined the local community to some traditional singing, dancing and exchange of gifts.