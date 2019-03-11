Zimbabwe: Pole Dancing Reloaded At Club Mandisa

The Increasingly trendy pole dancing craze has reached high levels in Mutare, as popular entertainment spot -- Club Mandisa -- has opened a new dancing enclosure that have seen top pole dancers from Zimbabwe and South Africa clashing, giving a new entertainment dimension.

The enclosure made up of the state-of-the-art materials punctuated with a colourful and marvellous ambience has been a revelation to pole dancing lovers, who have, of late, been swarming the popular joint to watch top-shelf pole dance action. The enclosure was officially opened last weekend where top dancers from Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare took turns to showcase their dancing skills that left the audience awestruck.

Considering the growing demand for pole dancing, Club Mandisa has lined up shows from every Thursday to Sunday. The shows will see top pole dancers fighting for honours and winning various prizes.

This month, Zimbabwean pole dancers Five Stars and Hot and Bling will be clashing with Nice and Exotic and Destruction Angelz from South Africa in what promises to be a classic pole dancing encounter.

"All is set for these big shows and we are inviting merrymakers to come and enjoy the pole dancing shows that have been in high demand," said Club Mandisa director Bornface Nyamanhindi.

"We have put in place various mechanisms that are tailor-made to satisfy the entertainment needs of all the people in and around Mutare."

Last year, Mandisa Kings and Queens scooped the Best Dance Group Award at Zimbabwe Dancers' Association awards and this year Nyamanhindi walked away with the Best Promoter of the Year (Outside Harare) gong.