Kenya/Egypt: Lackluster Gor Drop Bottom of Group After Succumbing to Zamalek

Nairobi — Gor Mahia's hopes of progressing to the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final was dashed after succumbing 4-0 away to Egyptian giants Zamalek on Sunday to drop bottom of group D.

The win propelled Zamalek to the top of the group with eight points while Gor remained on six points after the other Pool match saw Angola's Petro de Luanda beat Algeria's NA Hussein Dey 2-0.

This is the second successive defeat on the road for Gor in a span of seven days after losing 1-0 away to NA Hussein Dey.

It was also a sweet revenge for Zamalek who started to group stages on a wrong footing after falling 4-2 to Gor in the opener hosted at Nairobi's Kasarani Stadium on February 3.

Zamalek set the ball rolling with an early goal in the 12th minute thanks to Mahmoud Alaa in the 12th minute before Youssef Obama doubled the lead in the 26th minute to hand the North Africans an advantage into the break.

Returning for the last half, Zamalek netted two goals in a space of two minutes with Ferjani Sassi making it 3-0 in the 84th minute before Omar El Said completing the rout.