Kenya: Bett, Brilliant Win Beyond Zero Marathon

Nairobi — David Bett and Brilliant Kipkoech braved stiff competition to clinch the respective men’s and women’s 21km title of the Beyond Zero Marathon graced by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in the capital city on Sunday morning.

Both winners walked home with Sh250,000 each while runners-up received Sh125,000 as third placed were awarded Sh75,000.

In the men’s race, Bett finished first in 01:01:34 beating Philemon Rono in one second while Simon Kirui was third in 01:01:40.

The corresponding women’s category saw Kipkoech who cut the tape in 1:07:02 floor Evelyn Chirchir who was second 1:07:03 as Bornes Kitur completed the podium in 1:07:23.

In the 10km where the First Lady competed, Vincent Ng’etich won the men’s event ahead of Alexander Mutiso while Shadrack Koech was third.

In the women’s race, Margaret Chelimo dominated the race after beating Irene Kimais while Monica Ngige came third.

Deputy President William Ruto also competed in the men’s 21km managing to finish the race alongside Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn flagged off the race that saw over 25,000 participants take part in the race.

Running in fairly warm weather conditions, the elite athletes were flagged off first at 6am outside Nyayo National Stadium on Mombasa Road then they sped off University way, passing through Kenyatta Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue before turning at Bunyala Road go towards Uniliver Kenya, Lusaka Road before turning at Capital Center and back to finish inside the Nyayo National Stadium.

This year’s race also welcomed the participation of visually impaired with former world champion legendary Henry Wanyoike taking part.