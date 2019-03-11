Kenya: First Lady Completes 10-Kilometer Beyond Zero Marathon

Nairobi — First Lady Margaret Kenyatta finished the 10km race in a well-attended fourth edition of the Beyond Zero Marathon held on Sunday in Nairobi.

The first Lady was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the finish line cheered by the participants who competed in the event that seeks to raise money to eliminate preventable maternal and infant deaths.

Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amb. Amina Mohammed flagged off the 10km race.

The First Lady was accompanied by former First Lady of Ethiopia, Roman Tesfaye who also competed in the 10km race that majority participated in.

Speaking after finishing the race the First Lady dedicate the day to all Kenyans, and urged everyone to take charge of their lives through healthy lifestyle choices.

"We have contributed to prevention of thousands of mothers and babies dying from lack of health care and medicines. We purchased and delivered mobile clinics in all 47 counties and we have began medical safari to address specific medical concerns," The First Lady addressed.

"We have contributed to the wide spread awareness around health awareness facing women, children and vulnerable communities. Despite the progress we have made our work is not yet done, I upload all elite athletes and you are an inspiration to all of us and especially the Paralympians who competed today, using the this race as training ahead of next year's international meet," She added.

President Kenyatta on his part announced that starting this year all the national teams will be fully funded by the government.