Kenya: 157 Dead as Ethiopian Flight to Nairobi Crashes

Nairobi — An Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis to Nairobi crashed Sunday morning, killing all 157 people on board.

The Boeing 737 crashed on take-off from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, and crashed moments later, killing all on board.

"The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali tweeted.

Sky News later quoted the airline's Spokesman as saying that there were 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board.

No further details were immediately available on where it crashed, but flight tracker shows it took off at 8:15 am and was scheduled to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi at 10:25 am.