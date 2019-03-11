10 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya Suffers Highest Casualties in Ethiopian Plane Crash

By Amina Wako

32 Kenyans are among the passengers confirmed dead in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash which happened on Sunday morning in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

According the latest media updates, Kenya appears to have suffered the highest casualties from the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 plane crash.

It has also been reported that 18 Canadians, six Egyptians, nine Ethiopians, seven French and eight Americans and seven Britons are among the dead.

The flight is reported to have had on board passengers from more than 30 different nationalities.

According to a statement from the Ethiopian Airlines, the flight had 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

The aircraft is reported to have lost contacts just six minutes after leaving Bole International Airport after taking off at 08.38 am local time from Addis Ababa.

