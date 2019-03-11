10 March 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Visits Flight ET 302 Accident Scene

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the accident site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302, which took the lives of 157, earlier this afternoon.

During his visit, the Premier expressed his profound sadness at the loss of life and wishes healing to the friends and families of the bereaved.

Ensuring that all required support will be given to the families that have lost their lives, Abiy urged for full investigation of the cause of the accident.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 has crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, with no survivors among the 157 people onboard.

The Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, who was at the accident scene right away regrets to confirm that "there are no survivors" following the crash.

