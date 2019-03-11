Rwanda: Gisagara, REG to Meet in Playoffs Finals

For the second time running, Gisagara and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will meet in the Play-off finals of the national volleyball league.

The best-of-five finals series are due next month, starting on April 27.

The defending champions Gisagara will attempt to win their third league title in a row, while REG will be trying to edge holders for a historic first league title.

Hopefuls REG advanced to the finals after making light work of IPRC-East in the best-of-three finals. They beat the Ngoma District-based side in four sets (25-19, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-22) on Saturday to set date with Gisagara in the title-deciding series.

The latter also brushed aside Fidele Nyirimana's UTB in two games after winning Game 1 last month, before overcoming them in a hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday.

During Saturday's Game 2 of their semi-final best-of-three series, Gisagara came from two sets down to claim the vital victory that propelled them to the finals.

UTB took the first two sets 25-23 and 27-25, but their loss of concentration in the third set coupled with quick regrouping from the hosts ensured that Gisagara claimed the next two sets in an identical 25-19 score-line, hence forcing the game into the deciding fifth set.

Despite the visitors taking early initiative into the set, the Gisagara District-sponsored side claimed the set 15-12 to send UTB packing.

Saturday

Semi-finals (Game 2)

Gisagara 3-2 UTB

REG 3-1 IPRC-East