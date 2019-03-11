Malawi: DPP-UK Wing Ushers in New Leadership, Vow to Help Mutharika Win Re-Election Bid

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) United Kingdom (DPP-UK) wing has a new executive team elected during its annual general meeting on March 3 in Birmingham in which Dr Neza Kalilani-Chatuwa has been elevated as chairperson from her Secretary-general post.

New DPP-UK wing Executive

Kalilani-Chatuwa has been succeeded on her post by Ken Mjojo as the new secretary .

The new office bearers include Dennis Mwandil (Vice chairman), Charity Saiwala as the Treasurer, Marvin Chirupanire-elected as Events Organiser, Adrian Chirambo as vice Events Organiser, former X-factor contestant Goodson Saiwalare-elected as Strategist, TinaliKalilani-Alfazema re-elected as Spokesperson, Dr Kennedy Nkhoma(new DPP UK member) as Coordinator.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times by the group's spokesperson Kalilani-Alfazema, the new executive is excited to have "a new stronger team"which is set to carry on doing DPP-UK wing supportive work to the ruling DPP party in Malawi by following the three pillars of integrity, patriotism and hard work put in place by president Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

"We are very grateful to our president Prof. Arthur Peter Muntharika for allowing us to work in the diaspora in support of DPP party and all Malawians. We are encouraged and inspired by the many wonderful achievements by our president in developing Malawi and its people.

"We believe in DPP party and we are even more delighted with the great choice of running mate Mr [Everton] Chimulirenji, which has made DPP party even stronger," reads the statement.

In the past year DPP UK wing has achieved a number of things including rais8nf funds through a 5KM big walk and buy healthy porridge flour for malnourished patients in Malawian hospitals.

This healthy porridge flour was donated to Chikwawa district hospital, Mponela rural hospital and Mzimba district hospital, according to the statement.

DPP-UK wing also responded to a fire disaster at Mangochi district hospital by donating mattresses which were much needed for sick children in the hospital.

Also, DPP UK reached out to Malawians, affected by the heavy rainfalls which destroyed houses as well possessionsby buying blankets for victims.

"DPPUKwing aims to carry on raising funds to continue their supportive work for DPP towards Malawians."

The new DPP UK executive wing has already started implementing its plans to support DPP party in many ways to win the landslide victory in the May 2019 elections.