Malawi: Karonga UTD, Moyale Through to Finals of North Bonanza

Karonga United and Moyale Barracks Football Clubs are through to the finals of the northern region Super League bonanza taking place at Karonga Stadium organised by the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA).

Karonga United

In the first game on Saturday, Moyale Barracks beat Chitipa United by a goal to nil.

The second game was so tight between Karonga United and Mzuzu University Football Club but the home side came out victorious with a 3-2 margin.

Speaking after the match, Mzuni FC assistant coach EtsonKadengeMwafulirwa, said the aim of the tournament was to assess the teams and prepare for the forthcoming season but lamented on the poor officiation saying the organisers used under qualified referees.

"All teams have a lot to do before the season begins. But I should say that the organisers overlooked the crucial role referees play by hiring underqualified referees. I think we have wasted our time coming here but my boys did what I told them to do. Next time organisers should be serious with refereeing," remarked the disappointed Mwafulirwa.

One of the winning coaches on the day, Dan Dzimkambani for Karonga United, praised his charges for winning the match.

"We are building teams. We had problems in the first half but we created a number of chances in the second half which resulted into goals. We will approach the game against Moyale Barracks seriously so as to win," explained Dzimkambani.

Chitipa United will meet Mzuni FC in the first game this Sunday in a third place play off while Karonga United will host Moyale Barracks in the finals.