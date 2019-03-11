Malawi: Govt Faults Persons With Albinism for Clash With Police - 'No Room for Lawlessness in Malawi'

Malawi government has faulted the Association of People with Albinism (APAM) over Saturday's clash between police and members of the association who were demonstrating in the capital Lilongwe and blocked the M1 road close to the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM ).

Mussa issues stern warning on lawlessness

Reacting to the development, government said through its spokesman Henry Mussa that it will not condone lawlessness in whichever form it comes, even if it is hidden in the name of exercising rights.

Mussa, who is also Minister of Information, said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the events of Saturday in Lilongwe is "lawlessness that should be rejected by all well-meaning and level headed people" .

The Minister said the alleged blocking of the road, hurling insults and stoning road users can never be justified when Government has offered all avenues for dialogue and also provided support for members of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi since they opted to conduct demonstrations and vigils.

"Let the public including people living with albinism be informed that Government will not associate with exercising of rights in a manner that violates the rights of other people, inconveniences them, undermines their dignity and endangers their security and property.

"Government has a duty to ensure that Malawi is peaceful, all people enjoy their rights, feel secure and respected and their property safeguarded. As such, anybody who conducts themselves in a manner that shows they assume to be above the law will not be tolerated,"the statement adds.

According to Mussa, the misconduct that manifested its ugly head on Saturday is sponsored by enemies of law and order to provoke situations that would be blamed on Government in general and the Malawi Police Service in particular.

Mussa said: "We wish to emphasize that no one is above the law in this country and the police will continue to fight lawlessness, ensure lawfulness and order, and secure life and property."

He emphasized that Government will neither defend anybody who violates the law for any reason whatsoever nor support exercise of rights in a manner that disregards the rights of other people.

Mussa concluded by pleading with Malawians in ensuring that Malawi continues to be a peaceful country.

The clash in the capital left about 13 people with albinism including their leader Overstone Kondowe injured while eight others were arrested, detained at Lumbadzi Police Station before being released late Saturday.