Kenya: Despite Reforms, Haji Yet to Score Major Victory

Since his appointment one year ago, Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji projects a certain openness and gusto which lacks among many public officials.

A few weeks ago, accompanied by his ally, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, he toured Kayole slums, an area where police hunt suspects like rabbits.

There, Mr Haji became the first senior ranking official to personally meet with alleged victims of police brutality at a public participation forum. He quickly put trigger-happy officers on notice.

Since President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated him to the position in March last year, Mr Haji has cut the figure of a no-nonsense man.

In just one year, he has reformed the directorate from the uninspiring and timid office associated with his predecessor Keriako Tobiko to one that draws praise from Kenyans despite earlier suggestions that he was a "government project".

MWILU CASE

While a few months in office, in June 2018, Mr Haji made far-reaching reshuffles including those of individuals who had overstayed in stations for years.

Mr Haji was to face a lot of criticism after he hired London-based Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi to help prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who faces tax evasion, abuse of office and forgery charges.

Further, he hired former DPP Philip Murgor, former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib and lawyer James Kihara to help prosecute high-profile cases. Mr Murgor left the position on Thursday.

However, none of the high-profile cases so far presented by Mr Haji have been concluded.

According to information obtained from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, more than 115 accused persons are in court in high-profile cases (see table below).

NYS

LILIAN MBOGO OMOLLO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

RICHARD ETHAN NDUBAI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

SAMMY MBUGUA MWANGI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

MICHAEL WESLEY OJIAMBO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

DAVID MAINA WANAINA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

EVANS ISSACK WAFULA KUNDU: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

PETER MUVITI WAEMA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

HUMPHREY WANAINA MBOG: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

ACCUSED

CLEMENT KAROKI MURAGE: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

CHRISTOPHER MALALA SIMBAUNI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

NICHOLUS OCHIENG AHERE: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

PETER MUTHOMI MUNGUONGO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

GEORGE OTIENO OUMA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

PETER MAHUGU MURITU: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 ((NYS 2 NYS)

SAMUEL LANLIN OTIENO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

SOFI KARIMI KINYUA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (nys 2-NYS)

TABITHA NYAMBURA NDUNGU: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

STEVE MACHARIA KENENE: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

CHARGE

WELENALO MULUPI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

FRDRINAND MATANO ODUYO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

EZEKIEL OMBASO OSORO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

JULIUS NYANDIMU AIRO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

DUBA GALGALO JAMAL: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

DAVID CHEBORBAI KURIA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

ISAIAH CHAPIA ANDALO: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

KEZIA WANJOGU MWANGI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

TIMOTHY KIPLANGAT ROTICH: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

CONSPIRACY

JACKSON ATHEMBO JUMA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

DON MWANIKI KARIUNGI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

KENNETH MWATHI MBURU: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-NYS)

JAMES THUITA NDERITU: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 NYS)

YVONNE WANJIKU NGUGI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-MERCHANT)

JAMES KATULULU : All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-MERCHANT)

GEORGE MUNJI WAKUHA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-MERCHANT)

CATHERINE WANJIKU MWAI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-MERCHANT)

CATHERINE NJERI KAMUYU: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2- MERCHANT)

SARAH MURUGU: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-MERCHANT)

TRADERS

ADREANA GRACE NYAMBURA MBARE: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2 MERCHANT)

ANTHONY MAKARA WAMITI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-MERCHANT)

PETER WAGURA KIMARI: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2-MERCHANT)

ANNE WAMBERE NGIRITA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2- MERCHANT)

JEREMIAH GICHINI NGIRITA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2- MERCHANT)

LUCY WAMBUI NGIRITA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2- MERCHANT)

PHILIS NJERI NGIRITA: All the 44 accused persons were charged with an offence of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to section 47a (3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crime act no. 3 Of 2003 vide acc 8,10 & 11 of 2018 (NYS 2- MERCHANT)

MANAGERS

DR BEN CHUMO: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 - KENYA POWER

BEATRICE MESO: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 - KENYA POWER

K.P. MUNGAI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 - KENYA POWER

JOSHUA MUTUA: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 - KENYA POWER

ABUBAKAR SWALEH: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 - KENYA POWER

SAMWEL NDIRANDU: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

STANLEY MUTWIRI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

KENYA POWER

BENSON MURIITHI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

PETER MWICIGI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

JOHN OMBUI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

DR KEN TARUS: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

DR KEN TARUS: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

DANIEL MUGA: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

DANIEL TARE: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

NOAH OMONDI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

ENG JOHN NJEHIA: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

JAMES MURIUKI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

BERNARD MUTURI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

EVARLINE OMONDI: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 -KENYA POWER

HARUN KARISA: Conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime contrary to section 47 a (3) as read with section 48 of the anticorruption and economic crimes act, 2003 - KENYA POWER

NHIF

SIMEON LEMMINTE OLE KIRGOTTY: Engaging in a project without proper planning - NHIF

GEOFFREY GITAU MWANGI: Engaging in a project without proper planning -NHIF

RUTH SUDOI MAKALLAH: Engaging in a project without proper planning -NHIF

PAMELA NYABOKE MARENDI: Engaging in a project without proper planning -NHIF

DAVID MULINZUKI: Neglect of official duties-NHIF

GIBSON KAMAU MUHUHU: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement - NHIF

IRENE JEPNGETI CHRONO: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement-NHIF

JOSEPH MUTINDA MBUVI: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement-NHIF

JACINTA NYAKIO MWANGI: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement-NHIF

GILBERT GATHUO KAMAU: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement-NHIF

KENNEDY ARTHUR WAKHU: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement- NHIF

FREDRICK SAGWE ONYANCHA: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement- NHIF

WEB TRIBE

MILLICENT WANGOI MWANGI: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement- NHIF

MATILDA MWANGEMI: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement-NHIF

MUDZO MUHENDERWA NZILI: Breach of trust- NHIF

DARIUS MBOGO: Willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement-NHIF

YUSSUF IBRAHIM: Breach of trust-NHIF

ELLYNYAIM OPOT: Breach of trust-NHIF

DANSON MUCHEMI NJUNJI: Fraudulent acquisition of public property -WEB TRIBE LIMITED

ROBERT MURIITHI MUNA: Fraudulent acquisition of public property -WEB TRIBE LIMITED

ICT MINISTRY

SAMMY ISHIUNDU ITEMERE: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

AYUB SAVULA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

MELODY GATWIRI: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

HELLEN JEPKOR: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

DENNIS KUKO CHEBITWEY: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

DICKSON ONIALA NYANDIGA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

HENRY MUSAMBAGA MUNGASIA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

FREDRICK OKELLO OWITI: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

EDITH KAINDA NKANATA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

AMOS MATANGA TAYARI: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

SUSAN C. AKINYI OUMA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

GLADYS HADIDA BWORA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

GLADYS ISAKA MWANYIKA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

AGREN JESCA HATEKA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

RACHAEL WANJIRU MUNGE: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

NELLIE NYACHOMBA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

SAMMY MAKAU MULE: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

TABITHA NYAMBOKE ORIBA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

MARTIN NJOROGE NJENGA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code - ICT MINISTRY

HANNAH WANGARI WANDERI: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

EDMUND HORRACE MUNENE: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

VICTOR OWINO ACHOLA: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code- ICT MINISTRY

JOSEPH KAMAU CHARAGU: Conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code ICT MINISTRY

KENYA PIPELINE

JOE SANG: Abuse of office contrary to section 101(1) as read with section 102 of the penal code- KENYA PIPELINE.

GLORIA KHAFAFA: Abuse of office contrary to section 101(1) as read with section 102 of the penal code- KENYA PIPELINE CO

VINCENT CHERUIYOT: Abuse of office contrary to section 101(1) as read with section 102 of the penal code KENYA PIPELINE

BILLY ASEKA: Abuse of office contrary to section 101(1) as read with section 102 of the penal code- KENYA PIPELINE

SAMUEL ODOYO: Abuse of office contrary to section 101(1) as read with section 102 of the penal code - KENYA PIPELINE

NICHOLAS GITOBU: Abuse of office contrary to section 101(1) as read with section 102 of the penal code- KENYA PIPELINE

TOM ODHIAMBO OJIENDA: Pending - MUMIAS SUGAR CO. LTD

JUSTICE PHILOMENA MBETE MWILU: Abuse of office and forgery - JUDICIARY