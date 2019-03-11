Kenya Sevens Drop Challenge Trophy in Vancouver

Kenya Sevens once again dropped to the Challenge Trophy after losing all their pool matches at the Vancouver Sevens at the BC Place in Canada on Sunday.

Shujaa will play Australia at 7.52pm on Sunday as they look to salvage atleast points in this leg of the World Series.

Kenya opened their account with a 36-12 defeat to Fiji on Saturday night, before going down 35-12 to last weekend's finalists Samoa 35-12. Their last game was against hosts Canada, who won 36-21.

In their match against the hosts, Harry Jones found space and was supported by Matt Mullins, who got the first try for Canada before he provided again as Kenya lost the ball in midfield.

He nudged the ball forward with his boot, and it was left to Connor Braid for the score.

There was some great work from Mullins and Adam Zaruba to help steal the ball at the breakdown, and Braid was free on the right for Canada's third try.

Kenya got their first through Cyprian Kuto, who was found on the inside after some nice build-up.

Braid then evaded the covering tackles to dive over beneath the posts and give Canada breathing room once again.

Admir Cejvanovic was held up by Johnstone Olindi but there was no problem on the grounding to make it 31-14.

Phil Berna then dived in moments later to get Canada's sixth try of the match.

However, Daniel Taabu had the final word, using a show-and-go and literally leaping past Pat Kay for the Kenyan try.