Rwanda: Ugandan Goods Denied Entry Into Rwanda

Kisoro — Cargo trucks with Ugandan manufactured goods, as well as agricultural products, were on Friday denied entry into Rwanda through Kyanika/Cyanika border.

Mr Geoffrey Barore, the chairperson for traders at Kyanika/Cyanika border post in Kisoro District, told Sunday Monitor that Rwandan Customs officials blocked all Ugandan trucks carrying goods to Kigali, even after authorities in Kampala advised cargo trucks to use Mirama hills in Ntungamo District and Kyanika in Kisoro District.

Government had also advised traders with goods supposed to transit through Rwanda to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to instead exit through the border points between Uganda and DRC.

"The [Ugandan] government told us to use Kyanika/Cyanika border but only transit goods from Kenya and DRC are allowed into Rwanda through Kyanika/Cyanika border post," Mr Barore said, adding: "All goods from Uganda have been denied entry into Rwanda through the border post. There is need for immediate bilateral dialogue to resolve this matter."

The frustrations at Kyanika/Cyanika border add a twist to a frosty relationship between the two neighbours. Rwanda, through its Foreign Affairs minister Richard Sezibera, last week warned its citizens against travelling to Uganda, citing concerns over the safety of Rwandans in Uganda, fears that have been dismissed by authorities in Kampala.

Mr Barore and some of the cargo drivers who talked to Sunday Monitor complained about daily losses and asked the authorities in Kampala and Kigali to resolve the standoff. Some of the goods from Uganda that were denied entry into Rwanda through Kyanika/Cyanika include processed fertilisers, cement and all agricultural products. The trucks are reported stranded at the border as the deadlock entered second week.

Mr Paul Mukiza, the chairperson for the clearing agents at Kyanika/Cyanika border post told Sunday Monitor that all the manufactured goods and agricultural products from Uganda have been denied entry into Rwanda since Wednesday last week and that Rwandan officials have not given them any explanation. The movement of Ugandans to and from Rwanda remains unimpeded.

Other traders who talked to Sunday Monitor said some of their colleagues drove from Katuna/Gatuna to Kyanika/Cyanika only to be blocked. They have now decided to hire stores around Kyanika/Cyanika border to keep some of the agricultural produce.

Those with cassava and tomatoes, carrots, onions and other perishable products made losses and others have been forced to drive back to Kampala and other areas.

Last week, Rwanda closed its border with Uganda at Katuna/Gatuna and Kyanika/Cyanika border for all cargo trucks and directed that all the cargo trucks entering their country use Mirama hills.

The Rwandan authorities also stopped their nationals from entering Uganda and they have since deployed stick-welding men to enforce the directive from Kigali.

Authorities in Kigali have accused the Uganda government of sabotaging trade. But Uganda has dismissed the

