South Africa: Confirmed - Zuma's Spooks Spied On SaveSA

analysis

It's not really surprising to find out that the state's intelligence machinery spent a fair amount of time between 2016 and 2018 illegally monitoring civil society organisations like Save South Africa, Casac and Right2Know.

Although we were doing nothing illegal, we were aware that state intelligence had its eye on our organisation, Save South Africa, as part of its - illegal - attempts to prop up disgraced former president Jacob Zuma. And that they were prepared to bend - even break - the rules to try to keep him in power.

There was no lack of evidence of attempts to subvert our activities, whether it was physical attacks on our members (for example at our Church Square, Pretoria, rally in April 2017), the intimidation of some of the campaign leaders, attempts to subvert our gatherings (for example, the People's SONA in Cape Town in February 2017), or the constant cyberattacks on our website and IT infrastructure every time we organised an event.

Now, thanks to the high-level panel review of South Africa's intelligence agency - whose report was published by the Presidency over the weekend - we know who was behind it all.

And if you join the dots, they...