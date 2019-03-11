Kenya: Tusker Bid Farewell to Wazito-Bound Wahome

After five seasons with Tusker FC, defender Lloyd Wahome is set to leave the Rurarka-based side, Nation Sport can reveal.

Wahome - who joined the brewers in December 2013 from Mathare United, is set to join shilling-splashers Wazito FC in the National Super League.

The 33-year-old has been a consistent figure in Tusker's backline and on several occasions, came to the team's rescue with his shrewd defending at the same time scoring vital goals.

"I have enjoyed my time at Tusker, the team has helped me achieve a lot both on and off the pitch," Wahome told Nation Sport on the sidelines of Kenyatta stadium in Machakos after a 2-1 defeat to AFC Leopards in a SportPesa Premier League match on Saturday.

"The titles we've won and marvelous players I've played with are some of the memories that will freshly be etched in my mind as a I leave," added the former Gor Mahia and Mathare United man.

He was awarded with a signed Tusker jersey before kick off.

"Wahome is leaving us, today was his last match and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours," Tusker coach Robert Matano asserted.

On his next move? "I have not retired. You will get the news in the next few days," offered Wahome.

Nation Sport however understands that the player will join Wazito on Monday, coincidentally the day the mid-season transfer window opens.

Apart from Wahome, Tusker are reportedly set to lose creative midfielder Amos Asembeka to Wazito on a loan deal.

The former Sony Sugar man has been spotted training with the team for the past two days.

Wazito are on a reinforcement spree to ensure they seal an automatic return to the top flight this season having been demoted last year.

The team is third on the 20-team NSL standings with 41 points, similar to leaders Ushuru and second-placed Nairobi Stima after the 19 matches of the first round.