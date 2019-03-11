Ethiopia: President Cyril Ramaphosa Sends Condolences to Ethiopia Following Plane Crash

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, expressed his great sadness and sent a message condolences to affected families following this morning's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane.

Flight ET302/10 was on its scheduled service from Addis Ababa to Kenya when it crashed shortly after take off. The airline said the plane was carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew.

President Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the South African people are with the sisterly people of all the affected countries, especially the sisterly people of Ethiopia and Kenya.

The South African diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa and Nairobi have been directed to work with the airline and ascertain whether there were any passengers in the affected plane travelling on South African passports.

Issued by: The Presidency