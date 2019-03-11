10 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amending Section 25 - When Election Rhetoric and Real Law-Making Collide

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

Amid above-inflation electricity tariff hikes and steep petrol price increases, Eskom's restructuring and the political noise some eight weeks before the 8 May elections, land expropriation without compensation has slipped somewhat out of the spotlight. But the parliamentary ad hoc committee on changing Section 25 of the Constitution is ploughing on.

When political rhetoric and law-making collide, there can be odd consequences. In early December 2018, the National Assembly adopted the constitutional review committee's recommendation that there should be a constitutional amendment to expressly allow compensationless land expropriation. And that should be done before the current Parliament rises for elections, as it will on 20 March 2019.

That such a deadline would not be met was clear even in the then absence of a polling date, as the committee adopted its report on 15 November 2018 on some nine months' work, including 34 countrywide public hearings.

At a media briefing, ANC constitutional review committee member Vincent Smith was clear:

"The process of actually amending the Constitution will not going to happen until after the elections."

Linguistic slips were blamed for the deadline that slipped into the report; it was not fixed before the report went to the House, and was...

South Africa

Spy Report - Former President Zuma Hits Back at Panel

Former President Jacob Zuma has used his Twitter account to hit back at a report that says that elements of the State… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.