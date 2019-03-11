8 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 1 Killed, 16 Injured in Limpopo Bus, Truck Collision

A collision between a bus and a truck on the R81 between Polokwane and Tzaneen on Friday morning has left one woman dead and 16 others injured, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 10:00 and found a large truck lying on its side while the bus was also found lying on its side some distance away.

Paramedics said hundreds of bottles which were on the back of the truck were found strewn across the scene of the accident.

On closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a woman lying outside the bus.

"Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Sixteen other patients were attended to on the scene.

Early assessments showed their injuries varied from minor to moderate.

"The patients were treated for their injuries [on the scene] and were thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for urgent treatment."

According to paramedics, details surrounding the incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Limpopo police said they could not comment on the accident as the Department of Transport was currently handling the matter.

The department could not be immediately reached for comment.

