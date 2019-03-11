South Africa: Public Protector Must Probe Midvaal Municipality Jobs-for-Cash Scandal - ANC in Sedibeng

The ANC in Sedibeng wants Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to probe cash-for-jobs allegations that have rocked the DA-run Midvaal Local Municipality in Gauteng.

Member of the mayoral committee for corporate services Amelia Tsukudu, four directors and deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters have been implicated in the allegations.

Peeters was put on special leave following allegations that he appointed workers before the interview process, reported News24.

"The scandalous revelations that have come to the fore in recent days, although shocking, they are not surprising," said ANC regional task team coordinator Sphiwe Mgcina.

"The ANC in Sedibeng is of the view that there is more to the cash-for-jobs story than meets the eye and as such, the office of the Public Protector would be best-placed to get to the bottom of this matter so that those involved in this corrupt practice can face the full might of the law," Mgcina said.

In a statement, Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi said Tsukudu had been suspended on Tuesday.

"Her case has been transferred to the municipality's ethics committee where it will be dealt with," said Baloyi.

"These allegations must be tested. We must appoint a legal firm to investigate these allegations."

Baloyi added that an external audit conducted last year and which looked at appointments in the municipality, pointed to procedural errors.

This, he said, was a matter of great concern and "must be attended [to] with urgency".

Source: <b>News24</b>