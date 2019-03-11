South Africa: Fake Jobs - Three People Arrested for Selling JMPD Jobs for R300

Three people accused of trying to sell "fake" jobs at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have been arrested.

The JMPD alleged that officers caught them red handed as they were about to solicit money.

Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, said an investigation began when JMPD officers on duty outside the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, received a complaint from three youths on Thursday.

The youths told them that each of them paid R300 to three people for JMPD jobs, but they did not receive receipts.

"The officers then went to the suspects' office, also in the area, and found them in possession of a fake South African Revenue Service (SARS) document and a fake company registration certificate," said Minnaar.

"The two females and a man were immediately arrested and charged at the Johannesburg Central police station for theft under false pretence," added Minnaar.

He has warned the public against falling victim to false job advertisements on social media.

"The advert offers vacancies in the JMPD that do not exist," Minnaar said.

In January, four people were also arrested for participating in an alleged JMPD jobs scam in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

At the time, Minnaar said that the alleged scam was discovered when a young woman went to the JMPD offices for a job after she paid "recruiters" thousands of rands.

