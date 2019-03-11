South Africa: KZN Teacher Shot and Killed At School Cottage

A KwaZulu-Natal high school teacher has been shot and killed at the school cottage he lived in, the Department of Education said on Friday.

Phakamani Nxumalo, 32, had been teaching at Lugaju High School in Impendlethe school since 2011. He specialised in maths and science for grades 8 to 12.

Department officials said a team from the circuit office had been dispatched to the school.

"The reasons for this are still not yet known. A full report will be forwarded in due course," the department said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thulani Zwane said they were investigating a case of murder.

He said Nxumalo was shot around 23.30 on Thursday.

"The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Police are investigating."

Source: <b>News24</b>