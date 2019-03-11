Tanzania: Strategy On Use of ICT in Health Centres Out Soon

THE East African Health Research Commission has come up with a strategic plan to promote the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in transforming the regional health sector.

The ten-year "Digital Regional East African Community Health Initiative Strategic Plan" will be launched in Dar es Salaam during the 7th East African Health and Scientific Conference and International Health Exhibition and Trade Fair which will take place from March 27 to 29 this year.

The Executive Secretary of the East African Health Research Commission, Prof Gibson Kibiki told journalists in Dar es Salaam this week that ICT will be the main agenda of the conference, especially on how to encourage the use of ICT in transforming the health sector.

He said that ICT has been very powerful in bringing positive changes in various sectors, such as financial and communication, thus the same can be done in the health sector.

"We have seen how ICT has transformed the communication sector, we can also bring changes in the health sector," Prof Kibiki said. The Professor said that the theme for this year's conference "Technology for Health Systems Transformation and Attainment of the UN-Sustainable Development Goals" has been chosen purposely to encourage the use of ICT in the health systems.

Chief Medical Officer, Prof Mohammed Kambi said that the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has a special strategy for promoting the use of ICT in the country named e-Health Strategy.

"The strategy has identified the country's plans in ICT, we have agreed that this intervention is important in the future of our health sector and how it can help the country," he said.

He added the use of ICT in the country's health facilities has helped a lot in collection and control of revenue.

Prof Kambi, however noted that Tanzania will host the conference which has been on a rotational basis by the EAC partner states through their respective national ministries responsible for EAC affairs, health and other relevant organisations.

He explained that Tanzania cannot be isolated from the use of ICT because it plays a critical role in the development of the country.

"ICT is an opportunity in the health sector, it enhances youth creativity... I call upon them to turn up in a huge number in the conference and health exhibition trade fair in order to establish various opportunities which could provide them with employment." he said.