South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Meets Little Daisy

President Cyril Ramaphosa kept his promise to a young girl named Daisy Ngedla by paying her a visit at her school in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The visit comes after Ngedla wrote a colourful letter to the president, asking "can girls be presidents".

"Girls can be anything they want in the world today.

"They can be teachers, or scientists or astronauts - and to answer your question, yes they can be presidents too," Ramaphosa said in a response written on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa further indicated that he felt honoured to have received the letter and hoped to meet Daisy when he visits the Eastern Cape.

Ngedla and her classmates believed that they would be meeting the president via skype but to their surprise, he showed up at their classroom to meet the young girl who caught his attention through a touching letter.

Ramaphosa is in East London this week to introduce the Good Green Deeds programme aimed at caring for the planet and its people.

Ngedla was right by his side as he highlighted the importance of keeping the environment clean for children and future generations.

