South Africa: Drug Bust Blues - Ever-Increasing Arrests of People Who Use Drugs Helps Fuel Crime, Not Reduce It

opinion

By arresting people simply for drug possession, you are increasing drug use and crime. The threat of arrest does not curb the use of drugs or the development of drug dependency. All it does is criminalise a significant portion of the community and compromise the ability of the police to establish trust and focus on other crimes.

It was recently reported by Cape Town Metro Police that a "drug dealer" from the Cape Flats was apprehended while en route to supplying "drugs" to students at a school in the leafy Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. Based on a tip-off, police swooped and apprehended the suspect who was unable to provide a prescription for eight methylphenidate tablets found in his possession.

Methylphenidate, marketed under the brand name Ritalin, is a stimulant drug used to relieve the symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyper Activity Disorder (ADHD). It can, under the right conditions, improve performance on certain cognitive functions.

This was hardly a significant event in the global war on drugs, but it does highlight some of the significant problems we have. Not with drugs, but in the way drugs, their use and the people who use and supply them, are portrayed and understood...