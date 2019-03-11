South Africa: Robert Mcbride - Caught in the Jaws of State Capture, Adrift in the Present While Captive of the Past

analysis

It was the ruthless and violent application of unjust laws by the apartheid state on the black majority that drove Robert McBride into the arms of the underground structures of the ANC. It is now the shameless disregard of the law by an ANC led by Jacob Zuma - until recently - that has driven the former IPID head to lead one flank of the onslaught of the bitter dismantling of Zuma's sprawling State Capture political project. The party McBride killed and was sentenced to death for has turned against him. Why?

In 1987, Fatima Meer, ANC Stalwart, friend of Nelson Mandela, academic, author and activist, penned "A sociological report for the defence", setting out the extenuating circumstances in the life of Robert McBride, who had, on 13 April that year, been sentenced to death three times by Justice Shearer in the Supreme Court of Natal.

The majority decision of the court had found "no extenuating circumstances", while Professor John Milton's minority judgment had.

McBride spent five years on death row after the sentence had been upheld by the SCA. He was reprieved on 21 April 1991 and released in 1992. McBride faced his first inquiry at the TRC in...