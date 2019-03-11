Malawi: Utm Bashes Malawi Govt On 'Lawlessness' - DPP Cohorts Defy Road Traffic On 'Ana Adadi' Number Plates

UTM Party has bashed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government that it has no moral ground to stand on when it comes to 'lawlessness'.

Chidanti Malunga: There is a danger that vehicles with no real registration number plates may be used for criminal activities [like abductiosn of persons with albinism]

The party led by State Vice-President Saulos Chilima said in a statement released on Sunday in response to government press release condemning persons with albinism who blocked the M1 road in Lilongwe on Saturday as one way of forcing government's attention on their security.

Government statement through Minister of Information Henry Mussa justified Police brutality of persons with albinism, saying it will not tolerate 'lawlessness' from anyone.

But UTM said the DPP government is presiding over the most arrogant display of lawlessness in the country.

"It is ridiculously ironic that government can shamelessly condemn lawlessness and charge that no one is above the law when it is presiding over the most arrogant display of lawlessness in this country," said UTM Publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga in a statement seen by Nyasa Times.

UTM said despite a warning from Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) that failure to display a vehicle's number plate constitutes an offence, DPP cohorts refuse to respect the law.

The party said Malawi is awash with vehicles whose registration numbers are affixed with plates bearing 'Ana Adadi', 'Team APM' or 'APM 2019 Boma', in reference to and in support of President Peter Mutharika and other similarly misguided chants as a way of evading the law.

"This impunity has been allowed to go on for some time and police officers who have dared to reign in on such excesses have faced dire consequences.

"The UTM feels that the DPP government has no moral ground to stand on and accuse anyone of lawlessness. It should not use the law selectively to suit its political interests."

Malunga said the situation in Lilongwe could have been avoided had government been responsible enough to act decisively on the concerns from people with albinism.

"These are human beings with real issues which cannot be wished away or toyed around through divide and rule tactics. Government simply has the moral duty to provide them what is being demanded," added Malunga.

UTM says if government is as law abiding as it would have the world believe, it should admonish those that use illegal number plates and advise the Police and Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services to act according to the law.

"The UTM agrees that no one is above the law and that includes, not only persons with albinism, but also, and especially, the DPP and its so-called supporters. Vehicles that are immune to search are more of a danger to our national security than anything that persons with albinism are accused of," said UTM.

Persons with albinism have been holding vigils in Lilongwe and were blocked by Police when they wanted to camp at State House to force President Mutharika to act on their security concerns.

Most of them were brutally beaten by Police while others were arrested on Saturday but have since been released without any charge.

Human Rights Defenders Network chairperson Timothy Mtambo said his network, and many other human rights organisations, have spoken against DPP's impunity.

He blamed the police for failing to act independently and professionally on several other cases.