Zimbabwe: Ex-Cop Sued Over Debt

Former Zimbabwe Republic Police deputy commissionerg Innocent Matibiri has been dragged to the High Court by National Foods after he allegedly failed to pay for day-old chicks and chicken feed worth $17 000.

National Foods filed the summons through its lawyers Masawi and Partners on March 5, 2019 and Matibiri is yet to respond to the litigation.

In its declaration filed alongside the summons, National Foods said sometime in December 2015, it entered into an agreement with Matibiri where it sold and delivered day-old chicks and stock feed to the former top cop.

However, Matibiri failed to pay for the day-old chicks and the stock feed.

National Foods also said it would be claiming interest and costs of the litigation.