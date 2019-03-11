Zimbabwe: Sadomba Makes Sweet Return

TEN years ago, this month, Edward Sadomba scored a last-gasp goal to rescue a point for Dynamos in the Harare Derby which ended 1-1 after CAPS United had looked set to secure all three points. With the game drifting to a close, the speed merchant struck to rescue a point for his Glamour Boys that day.

At the end of that season, he packed his bags and left on an adventure that took him to South Africa, Mozambique, Sudan, Libya and eventually the United Arab Emirates.

Yesterday, he marked his return for the Glamour Boys, against the old enemy in this charity challenge at the National Sports Stadium, and -- just like those good, old days, Sadomba struck again.

Things have changed a bit, he is now running on a pair of 35-year-old legs but there is questioning his influence and commitment to the cause.

His goal, which cleared the path for an impressive DeMbare to march to victory, was typical Sadomba, some pace to burn, the confidence to round off the 'keeper and the ability to keep his composure to drill the ball home.

Democratic Republic of Congo import Ngandu Mangala sealed the win after only 35 minutes of play.

And DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe believes he has every reason to hope for the best this campaign.

"I think the foundation is now there but we should not get carried away. There is a lot of work to be done, there are a lot of improvements to be expected but, of course, it gives us hope that something can come out of this project.

"CAPS are the real deal in terms of opposition but we must not read too much into these results. There are still the league games to be played and they will obviously be itching to get one over us so we must prepare thoroughly.

"We don't have to go to sleep and think that the job is done. This is only a pre-season game, it's like a friendly game.

"The win (though) is a morale-booster. It also gives confidence to the multitudes of Dynamos fans that their team is back and that there is potential for them to be enjoying themselves in the stadium.

"They can now bring their families knowing that they will not have heartaches when they go home."

Sadomba was first on target when he got the benefit of the doubt from assistant referee Claris Simango, who kept her flag down as the veteran forward raced into the box to meet a long ball.

He rounded off goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba before squeezing the ball in from a tight angle within the first quarter of an hour.

Mangala also capitalised on the lack of pace in the Makepekepe defence when a long ball from the middle left the goalkeeper badly exposed.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said the match, organised by Passion Events, was a good practice for his team.

"It gave us an opportunity to try a few little things and to also give these boys a chance to play. Like I have said, we have been training for almost four to five weeks without playing and this is our first match," said Chitembwe.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn thrashed Highlanders 4-0 in a friendly match at Barbourfields yesterday with Sipho Ndlovu, Innocent Muchaneka (twice) and Nicole Mutatiwa on target.

Teams

Dynamos: S. Chinani, A. Maliselo, T. Muringani, M. Mawadza, J. Tigere, T. Chisi, G. Mukambi, K. Dhemere (T. Macheke, 82nd min) , J. Selemani, N. Mangala, E. Sadomba

CAPS Utd: P. Chigumba, H. Zvirekwi, V. Musarurwa, M. Mwanjali, D. Mukandi, K. Nyamupfukudza, J. Ngodzo, P. Bhamusi (K. Ndebele, 85th min) , G. Nyoni, N. Sianchali (C. Rupiya, 66th min), B. Sarupinda

Dynamos ... ... ..(2) 2

CAPS Utd... ... ... ... .0