Africa Today At a Glance

Day of mourning

Ethiopia declares day of mourning following the national carrier Flight ET302 killing 157 passengers en route to Kenya from Addis Ababa.

Guinea-Bissau counts votes

Guinea-Bissau goes to the polls to to elect a new parliament with the hope of ending a protracted leadership deadlock in a country that has become renowned for drug trafficking and instability.

Bouteflika back home

Ailing Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika return home from to Switzerland where he had so7ught medical treatment amid unrelenting protest for his resignation.

Nigeria poll results

Vote count continues in Nigeria following the polls in 29 of the country's 36 states to elect state and local representatives, two weeks after the presidential poll.