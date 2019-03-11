South Africa: Vulnerable Rural People At Further Risk As Parliamentary Committee Adopts Controversial Traditional Courts Bill

analysis

It is bitterly disappointing that the version of the Traditional Courts Bill recently adopted by the parliamentary portfolio committee takes us all the way back to a point where rural people are again deprived of the ability to choose.

On 6 March 2019 Parliament's portfolio committee on Justice and Correctional Services adopted the latest version of the Traditional Courts Bill (TCB) which has been in the parliamentary pipeline since 2008.

From its first introduction, it was opposed in a national campaign involving rural activists, civil society organisations and ordinary South Africans. Rural women and their organisations were at the forefront of opposition to the 2012 version of the Bill.

They attended public hearings and addressed Members of Parliament directly, recounting personal experiences at the hands of traditional leaders to highlight their concerns. They explained that the passage of the bill would exacerbate, not improve, their already vulnerable situation in patriarchal rural communities.

They made it clear that they did not object to customary law, or to dispute-resolution forums rooted in systems of customary law. Instead, they were objecting to the autocratic interpretation of customary law that pervaded the TCB. This unaccountable version of custom remains pervasive in the amendments that...