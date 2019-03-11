Zimbabwe: Men Jailed Over Maintenance

Two Mvurwi men were slapped with jail sentences by a Guruve magistrate after failing to pay maintenance for their children.

Tichaona Gamba (36) pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who wholly suspended the custodial sentence on condition that he pays his former wife Trinity Eziya $125 for the upkeep of their minor child.

Prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi told the court that Gamba defaulted paying maintenance from July last year after he was ordered to pay $25 per month by a Bindura magistrate.

In a related case, 34-year-old Anyway Dzuwa was jailed for 30 days by the same magistrate for failing to pay $50 maintenance for the upkeep of his minor child.

Mutiro suspended the sentence on condition that Dzuwa pays the $50 to his wife Shallom Nzombe.