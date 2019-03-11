Kenya: Gor Mahia, Zamalek in High Stakes Battle for Quarters Spot

The giants of the North and those of the East will Sunday evening clash in a what is expected to be an explosive battle as both seek to boost their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of this year's Caf Confederation Cup starting 10pm at the 86,000-seater Borg el Arab stadium in Alexandria, Egypt.

Gor Mahia, one of the most decorated clubs in East Africa, will be up against Zamalek, who are otherwise referred to as the Giants of North Africa or the White Knights.

At the end of the showdown, one of the two teams might be out of the running for the quarters, and both sides have vowed to put up their sharpest swords in tonight's do or die battle.

Gor are placed second in Group D on six points from four games following their 1-0 loss to NA Hussein Dey away last weekend, while Zamalek are third on the log above Angola's Petro Atletico.

To remain in contention for a place in the last eight of the competition, K'Ogalo must get at least one point from the match and hope that the other Group D match pitting NA Hussein Dey against Petro Atletico in Luanda ends in their favour.

Zamalek, on the other hand, must win both of their remaining games, and they will be motivated even more by the desire to overturn the shock 4-2 loss they suffered to Gor in Nairobi last month.

It makes for a tough battle for the Kenyan champions, as winning away in North Africa is a jinx the club is yet to break in over two decades.

More importantly, they will be facing a team composed of nine players who were part of the Egypt national team at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Zamalek coach Christian Gross has profited from the return to fitness of influential centre-back Mahmoud Alaa, as well as star midfielder Tarek Hamed and striker Mahmoud Abdel Monem who were serving suspensions.

K'Ogalo on the other hand are disadvantaged, as they are without Ugandan left back Shaffiq "Bachu" Batambuze and veteran striker Dennis "The Menace" Oliech who have both been ruled out of the match.

Batambuze collected his second consecutive yellow card against NA Hussein Dey last weekend and is therefore ineligible, while Oliech is out injured.

"The win (against Petro Atletico) was very important but we have not qualified yet. We have to win our two remaining games as five points will not be sufficient to secure our place in the next round," said coach Gross.

K'Ogalo's Hassan Oktay, who has been with his charges on a six-day training camp in Alexandria, told Nation Sport that he is only worried about the quality of officiating.

"We had a chance to get a win or at least a draw in Algeria, but that did not happen so now we have to focus and get something from Zamalek," said Oktay.

"They are a good side and will be very confident because they won their previous match and they are also playing at home but we shall try avoid defeat," the Turkish-Cypriot added.

The match will be presided over by centre referee Daniel Ayi from Ghana, while Nigeria's Abel Baba and Chad's Issa Yaya will be the first and second assistants.