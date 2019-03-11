Angola, Portugal Reiterate Commitment to Strengthened Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Portugal reaffirmed Saturday in Luanda their engagement in permanent strengthening of bilateral cooperation based on respect for principles and values of democracy, freedom, human rights and territorial integrity.

The standing is expressed in a press release distributed Saturday at the end of the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's four-day visit to Angola, aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership.

Both sides reiterated commitment to holding the first meeting of Permanent Ministerial Commission in the first half of 2019. The note also referred to the arrangement in the second half this year in Lisbon, Portugal, of a new round of high level political consultations to monitor the agreements signed by the both countries.

The two countries also expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved, in particular, in the conclusion of ratification process of Convention for Elimination of Double Taxation in Terms of Duties on Income to stop fraud and tax evasion.

The two sides also showed appreciation for the holding of the Second Meeting of Observatory of Investment and IV Meeting of Focal Points of Bilateral Protocol on Visa Waiver in Luanda.

According to a note reached Angop Saturday, Angola and Portugal reiterated the importance of launching cooperation project, whose management the European Union assigned to the consortiums led by the Institute of Cooperation and Portuguese Language.

During his visit, Rebelo de Sousa and his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço discussed the strengthening of relations between the two countries, as well as the regional and international issues. Angola and Portugal established diplomatic ties on 9 March, 1976.

The European country is one of Angola's main trade partners, with strong presence in the sectors of construction, banking, export of food products and drink.

While Angola is one of the main investors in Portugal with the activities focused on energy, telecommunications and banking.

Angola and Portugal signed a protocol for visa issuance in September 2011.