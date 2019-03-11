Malawi: DPP's Mchacha Hits At MCP for Launching Manifesto Amid Flood Effects

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, who is also ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south, Charles Mchacha on Sunday lashed at opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera for holding a grand manifesto launch at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe while Malawians are still mourning people who have lost lives due floods.

Mchacha: MCP should have not launched manifesto when we have flood disaster

Incessant rains last week washed away crops, roads, destroyed buildings and killed about 26 people in nine districts of Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, Salima, Nkhotakota, Karonga, Mangochi and Zomba.

Speaking in Zomba when he escorted DPP runningmate Everton Chimulirenji to distribute relief items to people, Mchacha said it was sad to see MCP dinning and winning forgetting the suffering of people.

"MCP was supposed to postpone the manifesto launch and side with the affected people," he said.

However, MCP president on the same day donated K2 million to the disaster response while his runningmate Sidik Mia donated K1 million and other party officials also pumped their money in aid of the victims.