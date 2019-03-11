Malawi: PP Calls for Collective Effort in Support of Flood Victims - Set to Mobilize Resources

Former ruling People's Party (PP) has called upon all Malawians to collectively work together in support of the survivors of the floods that have hit most of the Southern Region districts in Malawi and without politicising the matter.

Kalaile-Banda: PP is against politicising the disaster

The party spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda said on Sunday March 10 2019 through a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the party has learnt with shock reports that about 26 people have lost lives and thousands others have been displaced following devastating damage caused by persistent rainfall and flooding over the past week in most parts of the country.

"As a Malawian political organization with millions of members from all over the country, we join all Malawians in mourning and reflecting on lives and property lost knowing fully well that this damage has affected almost every sector of livelihood in societies" said Kalaile.

"In view of this calamity, the Peoples Party, through its leader Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda, is calling upon all Malawians to support already existing efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected," the statement reads.

According to Kalaile, through its offices in all affected districts: "PP membership will mobilize personnel and resources to reach out to the vulnerable communities".

"It is our expectation that responsible state agencies will be on top of things to accommodate those planning to help the affected societies without politicizing the exercise" he said.

Following the devastating floods, President Peter Mutharika declared Malawi a State of Emergency within the week.

Meanwhile, weather experts have warned of more floods in the next coming few days particularly in the central region districts.