Malawi: No Malawian in Fateful Ethiopian Airlines - 'No Survivors' On Crashed Boeing 737

It has been established that no Malawian was aboard the fateful Ethiopian Airlines which has crashed in Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board.

An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all on board.

Earlier in the day, Malawi government officials said they are in touch with Ethiopian Airlines to find out if there were Malawians in its aircraft.

The Boeing 737 crashed just minutes after take-off at Addis Ababa and was on its way to Nairobi, Kenya.

Rejoice Chaponda Shumba, spokesperson for the ministry of Foreign Affair,s said the government had contacted the airlines to establish if any Malawian was on board the aircraft.

A list of victims released by the Ethiopian Airlines show that 32 victims came from Kenya, 18 from Canada, nine from Ethiopia, eight Italian, eight Chinse, eight American, seven British among the 33 nationalities.

BBC says Ethiopian authorities are yet to establish the cause of the crash, just 10 minutes into the air with 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Ethiopian Airlines run the Malawi aircrafts in a public/private sector agreement.

The airlines, the biggest in Africa, has a good safety record and the BBC says the aircraft was new, it was delivered to the airlines in November last year.

Another new Boeing 737 crashed in Indonesia last year.