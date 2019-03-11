Malawi: Contractor Says It Will Take 7 Days to Maintain Chikwawa Road

A contractor has said it is going to take seven days to maintain the Blantyre-Chikwawa road which has been cut off by heavy rains at Thabwa, near the Kamuzu bridge.

The cut-off section of the M1 Road in Chikwawa

A senior official of Plem, the contractor said the company managed to make a diversion of the road to allow motorists go through.

The rains cut off the road on Saturday, forcing Home Land Security minister Nicholas Dausi and other government officials get stranded at Thabwa with relief items for flood items.

The minister and his entourage were at the place for close to three hours before Plem hurriedly made the diversion allowing the government officials to go through.

Dausi told reporters that he was disappointed at a slow pace in efforts to normalise the situation.

"I am disappointed at the slow pace of the contractor . This is a busy road and business must continue. They promised to be here in 30 minutes time but it's two hours now; people have been stuck here and, apparently, the blame will be on government," he said.

Rains of terror this week have washed away crops, roads, destroyed buildings and killed about 23 people in nine districts of Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, Salima, Nkhotakota, Karonga, Mangochi and Zomba.

President Peter Mutharika has since declared the affected area a disaster zone.