South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Addresses Local Government Research Colloquium, 11 Mar

The Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize will on Monday address the South African Local Government Association's (SALGA) Research Colloquium under the theme: Addressing Inequality through Inclusive, Sustainable & Viable Local Governments - Whose Role is it Anyway?

The colloquium, organised in partnership with the University of the Western Cape (UWC)'s Dullah Omar Institute (DOI), will bring together municipal professionals, policy makers across the public sector, universities, policy institutes and other partners in local government.

It is a platform to present and discuss research on local government, pursue direct policy impact and exchange ideas for future research through extended paper presentations and in-depth discussions with scholars in emerging fields of research. It is a forum where scholars, students, local government experts are exposed to current research in local government and public administration.

