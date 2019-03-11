Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Confed Cup - 10-Man Rangers Hold Salitas in Ouagadougou

Enugu Rangers' quest for a place in the Confederation cup still hangs in the balance as they failed to secure a useful away win against Salitas FC of Burkina Faso yesterday.

The encounter ended 1-1 apiece with both teams desperate to win and enhance qualification into the next stage after poor show so far in the second tier continental club competition.

According to reports, Rangers saw less of the ball than their hosts but looked more fluid in attack, having more shots through the course of the first half.

And the Nigerian side was rewarded with the opening goal in the 33rd minute, as Ifeanyi George got the better of goalkeeper Diakite Daouda to make it 1-0.

Rangers' goal arrived despite being down to 10 men, with Semiu Liadi sent off for a second bookable offence inside the opening half hour.

Salitas needed just five minutes of the second half to hit back and level the game, with Ilasse Sawadogo netting to make it 1-1. That proved to be the last goal of the match, as the teams settled for a draw.

The pool is topped by CS Sfaxien (who have secured quarterfinal qualification) on nine points, fellow Tunisians Etoile du Sahel are second with seven, and the remaining two places are taken up by Rangers (five points) and Salitas (four).

The teams will wrap up their group stage campaigns next weekend, with Salitas away to Etoile du Sahel and Ranger at home to Sfaxien.

In another development, Lobi Stars coach, Solomon Ogbeide has attributed 0-3 defeat to host, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa to the early goal they conceded in the match played of Saturday.

The South African team thrashed the Nigeria representative with goals from Thapelo Morena in the 2nd minute, Thambo Zwane 38th minute and Lebohang Maboe who wrapped it up in the 39th minute in the match day 5 if 2018/19 CAF Champions League.

According to him, "We conceded very early which changed the dynamics of the lost concentration and committed silly errors leading to 1st and 3rd goals.

"We're proud of how far we've come and we will take lessons from this game,"he stated

The pride of Benue will host ASEC Mimosa in the matchday 6 of the tournament.

The loss left Nigeria's sole representative at the bottom of the group A table with 4 points from 5 games. South African giant, Mamelodi Sundowns top the group with 10 points, while Wydad Casablanca were second on goal difference (+1) ahead of ASEC Mimosa (-2) with 7 points

