South Africa: Sports Addict Overcomes Adversity to Reach Spectacular Heights

Four years ago, Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng thought any chance of a career in sport was over when she suffered a cycling accident that left her paralysed from the waist down. Today she is the South African handcycling champion in the H3 category and planning a future which includes representing her country at a range of global para competitions.

Palesa 'Deejay' Manaleng says it was a psychological war room, adapting to her situation after her accident. But after conquering the "mind games" she says came with disability, she was ready to take the wheel on the open road to her destiny. Her spirit of determination, perseverance, and a hunger for success were her fuel.

"I trained the first day I day I got out of hospital," she says with a smile.

She is quick to point out that it was not by any means an easy process adapting to this change of lifestyle.

"You go from taking for granted something as simple being able to grab a cup from the cabinet, to now having to ask someone to do it for you because you can't reach."

Manaleng has been playing sport for as long as she can remember, as far back...