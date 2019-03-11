South Africa: Rainy Days and Sundays - IFP Launches Its Manifesto, Hoping to Gain South Africa's Trust

analysis

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi launched his party's manifesto amid a torrent of rain, recycling its 2016 local government elections slogan, 'Trust us'. He promised good governance and realistic social grants, without any socialism. He also had a special royal guest with an ominous nickname.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has led the IFP ever since he founded the party in 1975, should not even have been at the podium railing against the ANC's corruption and socialism as the rain came down in the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

Upon arrival, he did a lap around the stadium by car to greet the crowds - unlike the leaders of the ANC, DA and EFF at their respective manifesto launches in the past few weeks. They were still youthful enough to walk the distance.

Buthelezi is beginning to show and sound his age even though he looks younger than his 90 years, and despite good health from a diet free of sugar and red meat.

In October 2017 he promised to step down after the party's elective conference, but a year later, the conference was postponed indefinitely due to faction fighting. Should Buthelezi make good on his current promise to step down after the...