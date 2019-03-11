South Africa: Millennials Ponder the Merits of Ferdi Barnard's Parole and Confront Apartheid's Evil Past

analysis

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has announced the imminent release of apartheid hit man, Ferdi Barnard. An agent of the notorious hit squads that caused immense pain and suffering, Barnard will be paroled 25 years into democracy - freed into a totally different country. Daily Maverick canvassed millennials to find out what Barnard meant to them and whether they thought it was fair to release him.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha last week approved the placement of full parole on Ferdinand Barnard, an apartheid assassin. Barnard, an operative of the clandestine Civil Co-operation Bureau (CCB), was convicted for the murder of human rights activist David Webster. He was also convicted for the attempted murder of Dullah Omar, also a human rights activist. Other charges include unlawful possession of firearms and defeating the ends of justice.

Ferdi Barnard was sentenced to life in prison in June 1998. His parole, after more than 20 years behind bars, will come into effect from 2 April 2019. An earlier application for parole was denied in 2016.

Mona Makwakwa, 30, a researcher for the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pretoria, was driving home when she heard the announcement about Barnard's release....